Cats and The Wiz legend Ken Page has died aged 70

The performer appeared on both sides of the Atlantic

Musical star Ken Page has died aged 70, it has been confirmed by his agent.

Page played the roles of Lion in the musical The Wiz and originated Old Deuteronomy in Cats on Broadway, going on to play the role in the filmed stage version of the show. Other stage credits include Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the first Broadway revival of Guys and Dolls and Ain’t Misbehavin’.

In the West End, Page starred in Stephen Schwartz and John Caird’s Children of Eden when it had its world premiere at the Prince Edward Theatre in 1991.

He was a regular stage presence at the Muny in St Louis, appearing from 1973 right the way up to 2024 – most recently in a revival of Waitress, playing the role of Joe.

On screen, he voiced Oogie Boogie in the much-loved classic animated musical movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, while also starring in Dreamgirls and Torch Song Trilogy.