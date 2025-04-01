Cathy Tyson to lead new production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Curve will stage a new production of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? this autumn.

The Tony Award-winning piece is a witty and provocative study of a marriage in crisis, following history professor George and his wife Martha returning home drunk after a party. What starts as a casual nightcap with a naive young couple, Nick and Honey, turns into a dangerous cocktail of truth and games.

Directed by the theatre’s associate director Cara Nolan, Cathy Tyson will star as Martha.

Nolan said: “I am thrilled to be directing what is widely regarded as one of the greatest American plays of the 20th century, at Curve this autumn.”

The director added: “The play’s intense exploration of marriage and disillusionment unfolds through Edward Albee’s expertly executed dialogue, full of sharp observation and wit. This will be realism at its best, both in terms of design and performance.

“I am really looking forward to working on the play and cannot wait to share this great epic piece of theatre with audiences.”

Tyson commented: “I am really excited to return to Curve after the great fun of My Fair Lady last Christmas. This venue holds a dear place in my heart, so to star in this brand-new production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is very special indeed.

“To be able to bring this show to life in the fantastic studio theatre will be truly fantastic. I can’t wait to work with Cara Nolan and to get under the skin of Martha’s character.”

It is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Samuel French Ltd.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will play at Curve’s studio theatre from 18 October to 8 November 2025. Tickets are on general sale from 8 April.