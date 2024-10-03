Theatre News

Cast set for The Purists at Kiln Theatre

The show has its UK premiere in north London

Alex Wood

| London |

3 October 2024

Jasper Britton, Emma Kingston and Sule Rimi, headshots all supplied by the production
Kiln Theatre’s Artistic director Amit Sharma has announced the cast for the European premiere of The Purists, written by Dan McCabe.

Set in Queens, New York, the story centres on Lamont, a former emcee, and Mr Bugz, a DJ, who regularly tease their neighbour Gerry, a musical theatre enthusiast. When two young women, Nancy and Val, challenge each other to a rap battle, the group is forced to confront their beliefs around race, sexuality, and music.

The Purists originally premiered in Boston at the Huntington Theatre, where it received the Elliot Norton Award for Best Production and the Elisabeth Osborn Award for Best Play. Dan McCabe is also working on the screenplay for the film.

The production, set to begin at Kiln Theatre on 14 November 2024, will feature Jasper Britton (The Libertine), Tiffany Gray (Between Riverside and Crazy), Emma Kingston (The Band’s Visit), Richard Pepple (Line of Duty), and Sule Rimi (Blues for an Alabama Sky). The show runs until 21 December.

The production team includes set designer Tom Piper, costume designer Ruth Badila, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, sound designer Tony Gayle and casting director Isabella Odoffin. Sharma directs, with Imy Wyatt Corner as assistant director.

