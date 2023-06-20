Cast announced for Blood Brothers summer tour

The much-loved musical is back for a new tour

Blood Brothers has confirmed the cast for its summer tour, which kicks off in Norwich next week.

Bill Kenwright and Bob Tomson’s production of Willy Russell’s seminal musical has been touring the nation for many moons, and features musical direction by Matt Malone, sound by Dan Samson, set and costume by Andy Walmsley and lighting by Nick Richings.

After Norwich, the show will visit Swansea, Nottingham, Hull, Eastbourne, Cambridge, Llandudno, Chelmsford, Canterbury, Bristol, Lichfield, Oxford, Ipswich, Guildford, Brighton and Bradford,

The show tells the story of two brothers, separated at birth, whose lives collide in a tumultuous tragedy. It features such numbers as “Marilyn Monroe” and “Tell Me It’s Not True”.

Niki Colwell Evans will play the role of Mrs Johnstone, with Danny Whitehead as the Narrator, Sean Jones as Mickey, Joe Sleight as Eddie, Paula Tappenden as Mrs Lyons, Tim Churchill as Mr Lyons, Gemma Brodrick as Linda, Timothy Lucas as Sammy, Tori Hargreaves as Donna Marie/ Miss Jones, Graeme Kinniburgh as Postman / Bus Conductor, Josh Capper as the Neighbour, Jess Smith as Brenda, Connor Bannister as Perkins and Nick Wilkes as Policeman / Teacher.

