Cameron Mackintosh reveals plans for Les Misérables film remaster and rerelease

It’s a relatively exciting time for fans of Les Misérables! As the show approaches its 40th anniversary, plans for a major arena tour have recently been revealed, while the piece continues to go from strength to strength in the West End.

But it seems that producer Cameron Mackintosh has plenty more up his sleeve. Chatting about the musical’s new run in Hollywood this summer, Mackintosh also revealed to Variety that the big-screen adaptation of Les Misérables, led by Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne and Samantha Barks, is also set to be “digitally remastered and will be re-released later this year”.

Tom Hooper’s big-screen version of the Boublil and Schönberg classic won three Oscars following its release in 2012, with the flick also breaking the record for the highest opening day gross for a musical film.

Further details remain unconfirmed about the re-release, though expect to find out more in due course. Meanwhile, the show continues to play in the West End, with new casting recently announced.