Calendar Girls the Musical confirms casting and 2024 tour stops

Tim Firth and Gary Barlow’s show will be back on the road early next year

Casting and tour stops has been revealed for the new production of Calendar Girls The Musical, set to run once more early next year.

Written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, the piece explores the true story of a group of women from a Yorkshire W I, who decide to raise money for charity by posing for a nude calendar. It began its life as a 2003 film, starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters, before being adapted into a 2008 stage play and then again into a musical which debuted in 2015.

The cast includes Laurie Brett (EastEnders), Helen Pearson (Hollyoaks), Samantha Seager (Coronation Street), Maureen Nolan (The Nolans, Blood Brothers), Lyn Paul (The New Seekers, Blood Brothers), Honeysuckle Weeks (Foyle’s War). They are joined by Liz Carney, Colin R Campbell, Andrew Tuton, Jayne Ashley and Victoria Hay.

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, the new production will also feature designs by Gary McCann, lighting by Nick Riching and musical direction by Jordan Alexander.

Produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd (one of four Kenwright shows on tour early next year), the tour kicks off in Bromley on 10 January before visiting Salford, Blackpool, Bradford, York, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Bath, Windsor, Aylesbury, Woking, Norwich and Crawley.