Cabaret included in Selfridges Christmas window display

Members of the company will perform at the London department store

Shoppers in the capital will notice that the Christmas windows at Selfridges this year have a theatrical theme.

Additionally, from 29 November, the department store will open an “immersive cabaret experience” themed around the West End production Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, where guests can enjoy champagne cocktails.

There will be regular performances from the show’s Prologue company, while the store will also sell “never-seen-before merchandise and Kit Kat Club souvenirs”.

Dubbed “Showtime” and created in collaboration with costume designer Max Allen, the window display features a cast of Christmas characters including Santa Claus as a stage director, a Christmas tree diva and a comedy snowman.

It all took over 100 hours to install and was assembled by a team of 50 people, using 500 meters of fabric, 2,000 baubles and 150 fabric bows.

A troupe of characters including ballerinas will be in store from 24 November with “a line-up of DJs and live performers to entertain shoppers”.