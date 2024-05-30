Burlesque musical in rehearsals ahead of world premiere

The hit film makes its way to the stage

Burlesque has hit the ground running – see the show in rehearsals!

Based on the hit film, which originally starred Christina Aguilera, the show is due to open in Manchester next month.

Jess Folley, known for winning The Voice Kids UK and X Factor – The Band, leads as Ali, alongside George Maguire as Vince, Billie-Kay as Sophia, B Terry as Georgie, Jess Qualter as Daphne, Yasmin Harrison as Brenda/dance captain, Lily Wang as Fifi, and Hollie-Ann Lowe as Summer. Jackie Burns, known for her roles in Wicked and Titanique across the Atlantic, will play the iconic club owner Tess – a role portrayed by Cher in the original flick.

Todrick Hall plays Sean, alongside Michael Mather (It’s A Sin) as Jackson, with OpeSowande as Trey, Lewis Easter in the ensemble, with Callum Aylott, Lucy Campbell and Amber Pierson as swings. Nina Ann Nelson, actor and member of the American pop band Citizen Queen, will play Nikki and the alternate Ali Rose.

The company also includes Joe Atkinson (off stage swing, assistant dance captain), Alessia McDermott (ensemble), Jade Albertsen (ensemble), Callum Aylott (on stage swing), Evonnee Bentley-Holder (ensemble), Elly Jay (off stage swing/first cover Tess/first cover Georgie), Stefan Lagoulis (ensemble/second cover Jackson and Sean), Callum MacDonald (ensemble/first cover Vince), Tom Mussell (ensemble/first cover Jackson), Ian Oswald (ensemble/first cover Sean/ensemble) and Tom Scanlon (ensemble).

The musical is scheduled for previews at Manchester Opera House from 13 to 29 June 2024, with subsequent performances at Glasgow Theatre Royal from 11 to 28 September 2024. It will return to Manchester from 3 October to 2 November 2024, before heading to the West End.

The show follows Ali, a young talent who travels to New York where she discovers a world of creativity she never expected. It has songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, alongside additional songs by Hall and Folley.

The creative team includes Steven Antin (book writer/producer), Nick Winston (director and choreographer), Soutra Gilmour (set designer), Ryan Dawson Laight (costume designer), Tom Curran (musical arrangements and orchestrations), Phil Bateman (musical supervisor), Nina Dunn (video designer), Jack Knowles (lighting designer), Ben Harrison (sound designer), Carole Hancock (hair and wigs designer), Dominic Skinner (make-up designer), Dean Rudd (associate make-up designer), Ben Hart (illusion designer), Harry Blumenau (casting director), Chris Poon (musical director), Caitlin Morgan (assistant musical director), Robin Antin (creative co-producer/associate choreographer), Ryan-Lee Seager (associate director/choreographer), Libby Watts (associate choreographer), Sarah-Jane Price (casting associate), Tommy Franzen (assistant choreographer), Jennifer Gregory (associate costume designer), Matthew Jackson (associate music orchestrations & arranger), Dale Driscoll (associate lighting designer), Chris Reid (associate sound designer), Tyler Forward (associate video designer), Sarah-Lou Packham (associate wigs designer), Laura Rushton (costume supervisor), Lily Mollgaard (props supervisor), Kate Wetherhead (additional material – book), Vikki Stone (dramaturg & associate writer), Monique Eleanor (script assistant), Anoushka Lucas (script assistant), Racky Plews (creative producer), David Gallagher (orchestra manager), and Lloyd Thomas (production manager).

Produced by Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky, Steven Antin, and Christina Aguilera, Burlesque the Musical is managed by ADAMA Entertainment.