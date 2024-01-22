Bronco Billy musical releases “I’m Gonna Be Strong” music video

A brand-new music video has been released ahead of the upcoming UK premiere of Bronco Billy – The Musical.

Entitled “Gonna Be Strong”, the song is performed by Tarinn Callender (The Drifters Girl), who takes on the titular role in the show. Billed as the 11 o’clock number in act two, it finds the protagonist at a crossroads in the desert during his darkest hour.

Check out the video below:

Bronco Billy – The Musical, based on the hit Clint Eastwood film that follows a group of Wild West roustabouts whose lives take a turn when their troupe leader meets a runaway heiress, was first seen in Los Angeles in 2019. It won the Ovation Awards for Best Book of an Original Musical and Best Lyrics/Composition of an Original Musical the subsequent year.

The show has a book by Dennis Hackin, adapted from his screenplay, music and lyrics by Chip Rosenbloom and John Torres, with additional lyrics by Michele Brourman.

The cast also includes Emily Benjamin (Cabaret) as Antoinette, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Hex) as Constance, Gemma Atkins (Mamma Mia!) as Dee Dee, Jonathan Bourne (Nativity! The Musical) as Sam, Josh Butler (recent Mountview graduate) as Lasso Leonard, Alice Croft (But I’m a Cheerleader) as Mitzi, Chris Jared (Amélie) as Lipton, Karen Mavundukure (The Color Purple) as Doc, Henry Maynard (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Lefty, Alexander McMorran (Heathers) as Sinclair, Aharon Rayner (The Great British Bake Off Musical) as Joe Eagle, Helen K Wint (Oklahoma!) as Lorraine and Silas Wyatt-Barke (The Prince of Egypt) as John Arlington.

Completing the company are Kalisha Amaris (Sister Act) and David Muscat (The Last Ship) who serve as swings.

The creative team features director Hunter Bird, Amy Jane Cook for scenic design, Sarah Mercade for costume design, Alexzandra Sarmiento as choreographer, Nick Richings as lighting designer, Andrew Johnson as sound designer, Marcus Carter-Adams as musical director, John Bulleid as illusion designer, Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of RC-Annie Ltd as fight and intimacy directors, Amber Sinclair-Case as associate director, David O as music supervisor, Danny Hackin as associate producer, and Will Burton for casting.

You can also take a listen to musical number “Tomorrow Starts Today”, performed by Benjamin and recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios, below:

Produced by Gary Grossman and Hartshorn – Hook Productions by special arrangement with Warner Bros Theatre Ventures., Bronco Billy – The Musical runs at the Charing Cross Theatre in London from 24 January until 7 April 2024. Tickets are on sale below.