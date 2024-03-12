Broadway’s Sweeney Todd sets closing date

Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd – before it’s too late!

The Broadway run of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will end on 5 May, the day that stars Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster are set to depart.

Directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with a book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on 26 February 2023, and opened on 26 March 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The original leading actors were Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, who earned Tony nominations for their performances.

The cast also features Daniel Yearwood as Anthony, Joe Locke as Tobias, Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford, and Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli.

The production has an orchestra of 26 playing Jonathan Tunick’s original orchestrations, as well as a set by Mimi Lien, costumes by Emilio Sosa, lighting by Natasha Katz, and sound by Nevin Steinberg. Steven Hoggett is the choreographer.

At the time of closing, it will have played 28 preview performances and 407 regular performances.