Sweeney Todd to launch US tour

Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will launch a North American tour in early spring 2025.

The Broadway production, led by Annaleigh Ashford (Mrs. Lovett) and Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd), is now running at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and is the recipient of eight Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical, as well as performance nominations for Ashford, Groban, and Ruthie Ann Miles for her featured performance as Beggar Woman. Directed by Thomas Kail, the revival began performances on 26 February, and opened on 26 March.

Sweeney Todd features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond. In addition to Ashford, Groban, and Miles, the cast includes Jordan Fisher as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo as Tobias, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

The musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London.

The tour, featuring Jonathan Tunick’s original orchestrations, will span both the 2024 to 25 and 2025 to 26 theatrical seasons. Casting, dates, and cities will be announced in due course.

Could a little trip over the Atlantic also be on the horizon?