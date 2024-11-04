Bradley Jaden to release live album this month

Bradley Jaden, celebrated West End star, will release his live album Recorded Live in London later this month.

The album captures his recent concert at Cadogan Hall, produced by Westway Music in collaboration with Sisco Entertainment.

Available on CD and digital platforms on 29 November 2024, it offers fans a chance to revisit the performance that included a number of guest appearances.

The track list spans highlights from Jaden’s stage career, including songs from Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and Les Misérables. Pre-orders are now open, and early listeners will receive access to two preview tracks before the album’s release: “Being Alive” from Company, available from 4 November, and “Stars” from Les Misérables, available from 15 November.

The album’s track listing includes:

“Who I’d Be” (from Shrek the Musical) “If I Can’t Love Her” (from Beauty and the Beast) “Wondering” (from The Bridges of Madison County) “Fall on Me” (from The Nutcracker and The Four Realms) featuring James Doughty “On the Street Where You Live” (from My Fair Lady) “The Impossible Dream” (from Man of La Mancha) “Sway” “Your Eyes” (from Rent) “As Long as You’re Mine” (from Wicked) featuring Louise Dearman “Blind Faith” (from Treason the Musical) featuring Louise Dearman “Music of the Night” (from Phantom of the Opera) “Being Alive” (from Company) “Stars” (from Les Misérables)

Jaden said: “I am so honoured and excited to share this album. I genuinely never thought, in all my career, that I would have this opportunity, but thanks to the incredible support of you all, I did! It is a selection of highlights from my first solo concerts in London, where I was joined by some of my best friends and inspirations.”

Jaden is currently starring as Javert in the international tour of Les Misérables – The Arena Spectacular, following a solo concert tour that included performances in London, New York, Budapest, and Trieste.