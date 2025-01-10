Bonnie and Clyde and Be More Chill to be revived at the Old Joint Stock

Exclusive: The Old Joint Stock Theatre has announced its 2025 season, which includes productions of Be More Chill and Bonnie and Clyde.

Following a successful 2024 season featuring critically acclaimed productions of The Mad Ones, First Date, and Zanna Don’t, the theatre continues to focus on contemporary musicals and lesser-known works.

The season begins in April with Ordinary Day, running from 10 to 27 April. The production will debut in Birmingham before transferring to Upstairs at the Gatehouse in London. The theatre will then stage Be More Chill from 6 to 31 August, while Bonnie and Clyde will follow from 1 to 26 October.

Be More Chill, a musical based on Ned Vizzini’s novel, tells the story of Jeremy Heere, a high school student who takes a supercomputer pill called “The Squip” to gain popularity. It is directed by James Edge, with musical direction by Callum Thompson.

Edge said today: “I’ve loved Be More Chill ever since listening to its original cast recording when it was first released, and it’s been a joy to watch its fan base grow astronomically in the UK in recent years. The show is loud, gutsy, and has a whole lot of heart, with every single song being a total earworm.”

The creative team for Bonnie and Clyde (penned by Frank Wildhorn, Don Black and Ivan Menchell and following the two infamous outlaws) includes director Emily Susanne Lloyd and Thompson as musical director.

Tom Mann from Ghostlight Studios provides artwork for the season, while Liam Alexandru is the marketing director.

Tickets are available now via the venue website.