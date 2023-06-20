Bleak Expectations to close in the West End early

West End comedy Bleak Expectations will end its West End run a few weeks earlier than originally scheduled, it has been announced.

The show, which received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage during its premiere at the Criterion Theatre, will now conclude its run on 13 August 2023, instead of the previously scheduled 3 September – so there’s still time to catch it.

The show is still set to feature a carousel of special guest stars over the coming weeks, including Lee Mack, Stephen Mangan, Stephen Fry and Jo Brand.

The stage version of Mark Evans’ beloved BBC Radio 4 series, directed by Caroline Leslie, was first seen at Newbury’s Watermill Theatre last year.

Bleak Expectations follows young Pip’s extraordinary exploits with sisters Pippa and Poppy plus best friend Harry Biscuit as they attempt to escape the calculating clutches of the dastardly Mr Gently Benevolent, defeat the hideous Hardthrasher siblings, and deflect disaster at every turn.

Leslie’s production is designed by Katie Lias, with lighting by Andrew Exeter, sound by Ella Wahlström and casting by Lucy Jenkins and Sooki McShane.

The company comprises: Ashh Blackwood, Shane David-Joseph, J J Henry, John Hopkins, Dom Hodson, Serena Manteghi, Marc Pickering and Rachel Summers.