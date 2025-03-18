Billy Porter to make UK directorial debut

The award-winner is set for a new theatrical endeavour!

Billy Porter will direct a new production in London.

Marking his UK directorial debut, This Bitter Earth will open at the Soho Theatre this summer.

Written by Harrison David Rivers, the piece follows a young Black writer and his white activist lover and asks, “What is the real cost of standing on the sidelines?”

Porter said: “Harrison David Rivers has written a searingly poignant and necessary play about love and loss through the lens of the fraying American Democratic experiment. Simple. Complex. Direct, and filled with compassion all at once. I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing this very special piece to life.”

The Grammy, Emmy and three-time Tony Award winner is currently starring as the Emcee in the West End’s Cabaret.

Joining Porter on the creative team is Morgan Large (set and costume design). It’ll feature original composition by Sean Green, sound design by Julian Starr, casting by Rob Kelly, and production management by Toby Darvill, with Elsie O’Rourke as company stage manager, and Jordan Deegan-Fleet as deputy stage manager. Marketing and social media management is by The Pekoe Group, with artwork by Bob King Creative.

This Bitter Earth is award-winning producer Thomas Hopkins’ first development project through his independently owned company. Producers include Jana Robbins, Craig Haffner and Sherry Wright, Alex Deacon, Jonathan Kaldor and Kohl Beck, in association with John Rogerson and Sarig Peker.

Casting for the piece has also been revealed, and more details can be found here.

The play will open at the Soho Theatre on 18 June and run until 26 July. A press night is set for 24 June.