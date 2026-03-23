Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler in The Last Five Years – exclusive first look at rehearsals

The stage and screen stars tackle the show this week, conducted by composer Jason Robert Brown himself

Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler are in rehearsals for The Last Five Years for its special 25th anniversary concert run at The London Palladium.

The production is conducted and directed by the show’s composer Jason Robert Brown, with the limited West End engagement seeing Platt and Zegler take on the roles of Jamie and Cathy from 24 to 29 March 2026.

After that, the show will head to Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for a night on 3 April 2026, followed by two nights at New York’s Radio City Hall on 6 and 7 April.

First premiering in Chicago in 2001 before opening Off-Broadway the following year, The Last Five Years tells the story of a couple’s five-year relationship from two opposing timelines — Cathy’s story told backwards and Jamie’s forwards. The show has been staged around the world and was adapted into a film starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan in 2014.

Brown’s score features songs including “Still Hurting”, “The Schmuel Song”, “If I Didn’t Believe in You” and “Goodbye Until Tomorrow”. This concert’s creative team also includes musical director Leo Munby and associate director Emma Butler.