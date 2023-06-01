Ben Canning and Simon Woolley to launch New Road Theatricals

A new London-based general management company for the arts industry will be launched this summer under the name of New Road Theatricals.

The venture will be led by Simon Woolley and Ben Canning, who commented: “Throughout our careers, we have been fortunate to work with some of the most talented and distinguished producers, creatives and artists in the industry. Continuing on this, we founded New Road to nurture creativity, champion the welfare of theatre makers and enable productions to reach their maximum potential. We are thrilled to be collaborating on this next step of the journey together.”

The duo boasts over 30 years of combined commercial theatre experience and have worked on over 80 theatrical productions, including The Book of Mormon (West End and UK and International Tour), Wicked (UK and International Tour), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (West End), To Kill a Mockingbird (West End), The Ferryman (Royal Court, West End and Broadway), The Inheritance (West End and Broadway), Dirty Dancing (West End and UK Tour), Dreamgirls (UK Tour), An American in Paris (West End) and Sweeney Todd (West End) to name just a few.

They have also previously worked for such companies as Sonia Friedman Productions, the Ambassador Theatre Group, Playful Productions and the Donmar Warehouse.

Offering general management and executive producing services, New Road Theatricals will commence trading from August 2023.

