BBC Two to air Nothing Like A Dame following Maggie Smith’s death

The re-airing will be a tribute to the performance giant

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

2 October 2024

nothing like a dame
Maggie Smith, Joan Plowright, Eileen Atkins and Judi Dench in Nothing Like A Dame
© Mark Johnson

BBC Two will re-air the much-loved documentary film, Nothing Like A Dame. 

Featuring Joan Plowright, Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Eileen Atkins, the film features the four performance titans comparing their careers, with anecdotes, insights and, in general, outright hilarity.

It comes following Smith’s death, which was announced late last week.

The documentary, directed by Roger Michell, was first seen in June 2018 and has become a much-cherished document of some of Britain’s greatest acting talents ever since. In our critic Sarah Crompton’s words, “these wonderful Dames have blazed a trail for others to follow.”

The show will be aired at 8pm on Sunday 13 October on BBC Two.

Last night, the West End dimmed its lights for Smith.

