Theatre News

Barcelona with Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte starts performances

The new play runs in London

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

21 October 2024

Álvaro Morte and Lily Collins sit on a navy sofa
Álvaro Morte and Lily Collins, © Marc Brenner

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Álvaro Morte (Money Heist) will make their West End debuts in Barcelona tonight.

The new play, penned by Bess Wohl and directed by Lynette Linton, runs at the Duke of York’s Theatre for a 12-week season. It follows an American tourist who goes home with a handsome Spaniard, only for things to take a dangerous turn.

Set and costume design is by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting by Jai Morjaria, composition and sound design by Duramaney Kamara and Xana, video design by Gino Ricardo Green, wigs, hair and makeup design by Cynthia De La Rosa, UK casting by Heather Basten and US casting by Jim Carnahan, movement direction and intimacy by Shelley Maxwell, vocal coaching by Hazel Holder and dramatherapy by Wabriya King.

Associate direction is by Katie Greenall, associate design by Natalie Johnson, associate costume designer and supervisor is Caroline Stevens, production manager is Kate West, and associate production manager is Charlotte Ranson. It is produced by ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Barcelona will play until 11 January 2025, and tickets are on sale below.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Three performers as Rafiki on stage

Five Rafikis celebrate The Lion King with special performance

The Disney musical has spent 25 years in the West End