Barcelona with Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte starts performances

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Álvaro Morte (Money Heist) will make their West End debuts in Barcelona tonight.

The new play, penned by Bess Wohl and directed by Lynette Linton, runs at the Duke of York’s Theatre for a 12-week season. It follows an American tourist who goes home with a handsome Spaniard, only for things to take a dangerous turn.

Set and costume design is by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting by Jai Morjaria, composition and sound design by Duramaney Kamara and Xana, video design by Gino Ricardo Green, wigs, hair and makeup design by Cynthia De La Rosa, UK casting by Heather Basten and US casting by Jim Carnahan, movement direction and intimacy by Shelley Maxwell, vocal coaching by Hazel Holder and dramatherapy by Wabriya King.

Associate direction is by Katie Greenall, associate design by Natalie Johnson, associate costume designer and supervisor is Caroline Stevens, production manager is Kate West, and associate production manager is Charlotte Ranson. It is produced by ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Barcelona will play until 11 January 2025, and tickets are on sale below.