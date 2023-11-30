Anthony Boyle replaces Alex Lawther in Long Day’s Journey into Night with Brian Cox

Award-winning actor Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) is set to join Brian Cox (Succession) in the upcoming West End revival of Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Long Day’s Journey into Night.

Boyle will take on the role of Edmund Tyrone, replacing previously announced Alex Lawther, who has withdrawn from the production due to a scheduling conflict.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the cast also includes Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) as Mary Tyrone, BAFTA Award nominee Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) as James Jr and Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) as Cathleen. Cox will portray James Tyrone, marking his first West End role in almost a decade.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest American plays of the 20th century, the piece follows the Tyrones, a dysfunctional family based closely on O’Neill’s own experiences.

The full creative team has also been confirmed. Joining Lizzie Clachan as the designer will be Jack Knowles (lighting design), Tom Gibbons (sound design), Polly Bennett (movement direction), and Jessica Ronane CDG (casting). The associate director is Justina Kehinde.

Long Day’s Journey into Night will begin previews at Wyndham’s Theatre on 19 March 2024, with an opening night scheduled for 2 April. Tickets are on sale below.