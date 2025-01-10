whatsonstage white
Anne Reid and Caroline Quentin to star in By Royal Appointment – based on late Queen and her dresser

The show opens in June for a tour

Alex Wood

10 January 2025

Caroline Quentin and Anne Reid, photos supplied by the production

The world première of By Royal Appointment has been announced.

A new play by Daisy Goodwin, the creator of the ITV series Victoria, the piece is directed by Dominic Dromgoole. It will star Anne Reid (A Woman of No Importance) as Queen Elizabeth II and Caroline Quentin (Jack Absolute Flies Again) as her dresser, exploring the relationship between the monarch and her close confidante and their collaboration in shaping the public image of the late Queen.

The play will premiere at Theatre Royal Bath, running from 5 to 14 June, before embarking on a tour to the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House, Malvern Festival Theatre, Mayflower Theatre in Southampton, and Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford.

Additional casting and venues will be announced at a later date.

Performances at Theatre Royal Bath and subsequent venues will go on sale on 20 January.

