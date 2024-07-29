Andrew Scott to star in film version of David Haig’s stage play Pressure

The show ran in the West End in 2018

David Haig’s hit play Pressure is set to be adapted for the big screen – and casting has been revealed.

Haig’s wartime play was first seen in 2014 at the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh, with a West End run at the Ambassadors Theatre in June 2018. It charts the true story of James Stagg, whose cutting-edge weather forecasts (at the time mistrusted by military top brass) helped determine the dates for the D-Day landings.

Haig co-writes the film’s screenplay with director Anthony Maras (Hotel Mumbai), while set to lead the flick is multi-award-winning actor Andrew Scott (Vanya, All of Us Strangers, Ripley) as Stagg, with Brendan Fraser (The Whale) playing the Allied commander and future US President Dwight D Eisenhower.

Haig played the role of Stagg himself when the stage production first opened in Edinburgh, with Malcolm Sinclair as Eisenhower.

Release date and further casting are to be revealed for the film, which is currently orbiting a 2025 drop.