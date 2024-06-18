An American in Paris, Wicked and The Woman in Black star Julian Forsyth has died aged 71

Actor Julian Forsyth has died aged 71, it has been confirmed.

Across his career, Forsyth appeared in major stage productions across the UK, including Wicked, An American in Paris and The Woman in Black. He played the role of Lieutenant Brannigan in the Royal Albert Hall staging of Guys and Dolls, and appeared opposite Glenn Close in Sunset Boulevard at the London Coliseum.

Forsyth’s agents said yesterday: “We are saddened to announce that our lovely client Julian Forsyth has died. With a career spanning decades he was a wonderful actor and the loveliest of gentlemen. We will miss him very much. RIP Julian.”

Notably, Forsyth was the final actor to play the role of Arthur Kipps in the West End production of The Woman in Black during the thriller’s 33-year run.

The Watermill Theatre, where Forsyth performed in 2022, said: “We are extremely saddened by the news that Julian Forsyth has passed away. Julian played The Old Basketmaker in our 2022 production of The Wicker Husband.

“It’s difficult to overstate how much we all loved working with Julian on this production. He was a consummate professional, a kind, gentle company member and a wonderful actor. He had a magical quality. All of us at the Watermill send our condolences to his family and all who knew him.”

Gemma Sutton, who worked with Forsyth three times, posted: “Just heard the horribly sad news that Julian Forsyth has passed away. What a class act he was, I really looked up to him. He’s played a father figure to me three times over the years first in Gone With The Wind in 2008, The Go-Between in 2016 and The Wicker Husband in 2022 and I adored him. So gentle, such the consummate professional, so generous, always so present and a brilliant actor.”