Amaze to transfer to the West End

The magic show will have a five-week run

Alex Wood

| London |

18 September 2024

amaze west end 1
Artwork for Amaze, supplied by the production

Magician Jamie Allan is set to bring hit magic show Amaze to the Criterion Theatre in London’s West End.

The production combines traditional conjuring techniques with all manner of tech – including holograms, laser beams, 3D video mapping, and interactive social media.

Allan, who was the pioneer of iMagic and is known for melding the words of magic and contemporary technology, said today: “Amaze is a deeply emotional show for me to deliver, and is so very personal. It is incredibly rewarding to see the magic and my true story connect so deeply with people. Amaze is a show about a child who dreams of being a magician, and a huge part of that dream for me was to appear in my own West End show. In many ways, part of my story will be lived out on stage every night.

“An earlier version of the show opened at Marylebone Theatre this summer but we’re expanding the show to be even more spectacular, and – most of all – more amazing. I can’t wait to bring this turbo-charged new version of Amaze to the beautiful Criterion Theatre. I’m so excited to share this next chapter of Amaze with audiences in the West End.”

The creative team includes featured artist Natalia Love, co-creator Tommy Bond, director Jonathan Goodwin, producer Corey Ross, executive producer Steve Sterling, and creative consultant Harry De Cruz. The production team also includes senior creative designer Clare Nordbruch and The Believer Joe Wenborne.

The show will run from Friday 18 October to Saturday 23 November, with tickets on sale now.

