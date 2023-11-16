Adam Garcia to lead Chitty Chitty Bang Bang tour

Lead casting has been announced for the upcoming revival of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Adam Garcia is set to take on the role of Caractacus Potts in the production, which is scheduled to open at Mayflower Theatre in Southampton on 30 April 2024, before commencing a UK tour.

Garcia is known for his recent portrayal of Julian Marsh in 42nd Street at Curve and Sadler’s Wells. Other credits include Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever and Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me, Kate, while Garcia has appeared in various films, including Death on the Nile, Murder on the Orient Express, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Coyote Ugly, and Riding in Cars with Boys. He had a recent stint as a finalist on the UK series of The Masked Dancer.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, based on Ian Fleming’s classic children’s story and adapted into a popular 1968 film, features timeless songs by the Sherman Brothers, including “Toot Sweets”, “Hushabye Mountain”, “Truly Scrumptious”, and the Academy Award-nominated title song, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”.

The production will be under the direction of Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade) and choreographed by Karen Bruce (Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard). It includes set and costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Gareth Tucker, and musical supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot). Casting is handled by Debbie O’Brien.

With music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams, and based on the MGM motion picture, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang follows the story of Caractacus Potts, an absent-minded inventor who, with the assistance of his children Jemima and Jeremy, revives a dilapidated racing car only to discover its magical capabilities.

Tour stops include Woking, Wimbledon, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Bromley, Milton Keynes, Belfast, Torquay, Llandudo, Glasgow, Inverness, Norwich, Oxford, Liverpool, Stoke, Leicester, Eastbourne and Bournemouth.