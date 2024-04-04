Actor Adrian Schiller has died aged 60.

The star had a huge number of stage credits to his name across a number of decades. More recently, he was on stage in the critical hit The White Factory at the Marylebone Theatre, with previous credits including Yaël Farber’s celebrated revival of The Crucible, Benedict Andrews’ version of Three Sisters at the Young Vic and Shakespeare’s Globe’s production of The Merchant of Venice. He was regularly on stage at the National Theatre and in RSC productions, while on screens, Schiller appeared in shows such as Victoria and The Last Kingdom.

Schiller’s agents said in a statement: “His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details around its cause are yet available. A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in The Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco.”

Tributes to the performer have poured in. The National Theatre’s director Rufus Norris shared: “We are deeply saddened and shocked to have lost our company member and friend, Adrian Schiller. Adrian was a wonderful actor, and the National Theatre had the pleasure of working with him throughout the breadth of his career.

“His recent performance as Henry Lehman in the Australian premiere of The Lehman Trilogy was superb and his presence within the company will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”