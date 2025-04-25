A Role To Die For to transfer to London

whatsonstage white
25 April 2025

Jordan Waller’s new comedy A Role To Die For will play in London.

The production had its world premiere at Cirencester’s Barn Theatre earlier this year.

Directed by Derek Bond and with design from Cory Shipp, it explores casting the world’s most iconic spy. Janie Dee led the original run.

Waller said, “After a brilliant run at the Barn Theatre this year, I couldn’t be happier that the show is coming to the Marylebone Theatre with our genius director — Bond, Derek Bond.”

A Role To Die For will play at the Marylebone Theatre from 26 July to 30 August, with a press performance set for 31 July.

It is produced by DEM Productions, in association with Barn Theatre, Simon Friend Entertainment, and Bob and Co.  

Casting and creatives are to be announced.

