A Chorus Line UK tour – first look photos released

Official production shots have been released for the current revival of A Chorus Line, now on tour across the nation.

Originally premiering during Christmas 2021 (where it picked up a glowing review from WhatsOnStage), the Made at Curve production is directed by the venue’s artistic director, Nikolai Foster, and choreographed by Ellen Kane.

A Chorus Line kicked off its limited summer season at Curve on 28 June, where it runs until 13 July 2024. Following this, it will make its way to Sadler’s Wells in London from 31 July to 25 August.

The UK tour is presented in collaboration with Sadler’s Wells and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, with stops including the Lowry in Salford (23 to 27 July), Norwich Theatre Royal (27 to 31 August), the Marlowe in Canterbury (2 to 7 September), Birmingham Hippodrome (10 to 14 September), New Theatre in Cardiff (16 to 21 September), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (24 to 28 September), and Wycombe Swan (30 September to 5 October).

A Chorus Line features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban. Iconic songs include “One,” “I Hope I Get It,” “Nothing,” and the beloved ballad “What I Did For Love.” The piece is set in New York City in 1975, and unfolds on an empty stage where 17 performers face the grueling final audition for a new Broadway musical. Only eight can make the cut.

The production sees the return of musical theatre performer, dancer, and choreographer Adam Cooper, who reprises his role as Zach, and WhatsOnStage Award winner Carly Mercedes Dyer also returns as Cassie, an auditionee and Zach’s former lover.

Joining them are Jocasta Almgill as Diana Morales, Lydia Bannister as Bebe Benzenheimer, Bradley Delarosbel as Gregory Gardner, Archie Durrant as Mark Anthony, Joshua Lay as Al Deluca, Katie Lee as Kristine Urich, Mireia Mambo as Richie Walters, Kanako Nakano as Judy Turner (and cover Connie Wong), Manuel Pacific as Paul San Marco, Ashley-Jordon Packer as Larry (and cover Paul San Marco), Kate Parr as Maggie Winslow, Rachel Jayne Picar as Connie Wong, Redmand Rance as Mike Costa, Chloe Saunders as Val Clarke, Toby Seddon as Bobby Mills, Amy Thornton as Shelia Bryant and Louie Wood as Don Kerr.

The cast is completed by ensemble members Yuki Abe (cover Kristine Urich and Judy Turner), Fin Adams (cover Mark Anthony and Mike Costa), Katrina Dix (cover Sheila Bryant and Bebe Benzenheimer), Imogen Rose Hart (cover Diana Morales, Maggie Winslow and Richie Walters), Laura Hills (cover Cassie and Val Clarke), Josh Kiernan (cover Bobby Mills and Gregory Gardner) and Joshua Steel (cover Don Kerr and Al Deluca).