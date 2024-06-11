A Child of Science world premiere first look – with Tom Felton, Meg Bellamy and Adelle Leonce

The new play is in previews for its world premiere in Bristol

Take a first look at A Child of Science, which is in previews for its world premiere at Bristol Old Vic this summer.

Gareth Farr’s play, directed by Matthew Dunster, is based on the drive to create IVF and those instrumental in making it happen – from the scientists to the army of women battling to success. Since its introduction, IVF has supported the birth of over 12 million babies worldwide over the last 45 years.

Starring are Tom Felton (2:22 A Ghost Story), Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road, What’s In A Name?), Meg Bellamy (The Crown), Adelle Leonce (Fool Me Once, Emilia) and Sonoya Mizuno (Devs, House of the Dragon).

The cast is completed by Saikat Ahamed (Life of Pi), Gruffudd Glyn (Joseph K and the Cost of Living), Bobby Hirston (The Play That Goes Wrong), Amy Loughton (Animal), Bebe Sanders (Twelfth Night) and Everal A Walsh (Rockets and Blue Lights).

The creative team is completed by costume designer and associate set designer Angelica Rush (Eclipse), lighting designer Sally Ferguson (The Duchess of Malfi ), sound designer Holly Khan (Blackout Songs), composer Genevieve Dawson, video designer Gino Ricardo Green (Tambo and Bones), hair and make-up designer Zoë Louise Gale (Six) and associate director Alix Harris (founder and artistic director of Beyond Face). The casting director is Matilda James.

The show’s world premiere will be playing to 6 July, with tickets on sale now.