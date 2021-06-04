Bedknobs and Broomsticks musical tour announces casting

Complete casting has been revealed for Bedknobs and Broomsticks, with the show setting off on its world premiere tour in late August.

Dianne Pilkington (Wicked) will take on the role of Miss Eglantine Price, made famous by Angela Lansbury in the original film.

Joining Pilkington in the piece will be Jacqui DuBois as Mrs Holiday, Charles Brunton as Professor Browne and Conor O'Hara as Charlie.

The rest of the company includes Mark Anderson, Jessica Aubrey, Georgie Buckland, Kayla Carter, Jonathan Cobb, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Sam Lupton, Rob Madge, Vinnie Monachello, Nathaniel Morrison, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Robin Simoes Da Silva, Emma Thornett and Susannah Van Den Berg.The Rawlins children will be played by Dexter Barry, Izabella Bucknell, Haydn Court, Poppy Houghton, Evie Lightman and Aidan Oti.

The stage musical has co-direction by Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison, with Harrison also providing set and illusion design. On top of music and lyrics by the famed Sherman Brothers, there will be new tunes and additional lyrics by Neil Bartram, as well as book by Brian Hill.

Costume design is by Gabriella Slade, orchestrations are by Simon Hale, musical supervision is by Tom Murray, choreography and movement direction are by Neil Bettles, sound design is by Gareth Fry, lighting is by Simon Wilkinson, production management is by Gary Beestone, and casting by Jill Green and Jo Hawes.

The 1971 film originally starred Angela Lansbury and followed three children that went to live with an apprentice witch after being evacuated from wartime London.

The musical will open at Newcastle Theatre Royal on 14 August before visiting Marlowe Canterbury, Cliffs Pavilion Southend, Gaiety Theatre Dublin, Milton Keynes Theatre, New Victoria Theatre Woking, Theatre Royal Norwich, Theatre Royal Nottingham, Congress Theatre Eastbourne, Palace Theatre Manchester, Lyceum Theatre Sheffield, King's Theatre Glasgow, Alexandra Theatre Birmingham, His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen, Orchard Theatre Dartford, Mayflower Theatre Southampton and Festival Theatre Edinburgh. The piece will also have a five-week festive season at Leeds Grand next Christmas.

New dates unveiled into 2022 include Bristol Hippodrome, Millenium Centre Cardiff, Curve Leicester, Liverpool Empire, Northampton Derngate, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Grand Theatre Wolverhampton, Hull New Theatre and Belfast Opera House. Further dates will be announced in due course, with tickets for the new dates on sale soon.