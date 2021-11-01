The Watermill unveils spring season including Spike Milligan comedy, Our Man in Havana musical and more

The Watermill in Newbury has unveiled its spring season, which sees the return of a cancelled production as well as the premiere of a postponed new musical.

The season will also feature Ian Hislop and Nick Newman's new play, based on the life of famous Irish actor Spike Milligan. Titled Spike, it runs from 27 January to 5 March 2022. Artistic Director Paul Hart directs, with design by Katie Lias. Full creative team and casting will be announced shortly.

The Wicker Husband, which earned a five star review just before it had its run cut short by lockdown, will complete some unfinished business with a return from 11 to 26 March. The piece is directed by Charlotte Westenra, with book by Rhys Jennings, music and lyrics by Darren Clark and based on an original short story by Ursula Wills. You can read our review here.

Our Man in Havana, based on Graham Greene's seminal novel, will finally be brought to the stage from Thursday 7 April to Saturday 21 May. Adapted from Greene by Ben Morales Frost and Richard Hough, the piece is directed by Amy Draper, designed by Kat Heath, with Eliane Correa as co-orchestrator and musical director.

Hart said: "We're also launching a brand new Youth Ensemble, opening up access to young people in our community led by our inspiring outreach director; Heidi Bird. For the first time our newly rebranded Youth Ensemble will be made entirely of young people who attend any one of our regular weekly groups, including our specialist access groups for young people who are Home Educated, have Autism, have added complications in their lives or are Deaf/deaf or have a hearing impairment. We are delighted to form this brilliant company of actors who will come together and tell a unique and inspiring story."

The venue has also appointed Becca Chadder and Talitha Wing as the new Playwrights in Residence.