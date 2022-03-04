Our Man in Havana musical announces full cast

Casting has been revealed for the world premiere of the Our Man in Havana musical, based on Graham Greene's much-loved thriller.

Running from Thursday 7 April to Saturday 21 May at the Watermill Theatre, the piece, which has music and lyrics by Ben Morales Frost and book by Richard Hough, was postponed by the pandemic, but now returns under the helm of director Abigail Pickard Price.

Appearing will be Nigel Lister (The Secret Adversary) as James Wormold, Daniella Agredo Piper (Electrolyte) as Milly Wormold, Paula James (Beauty and the Beast) as Beatrice/Maria, Alvaro Flores (Time of Our Lies) as Segura/Hawthorne/Marco, Adam Keast (The Sound of Fury) as Hasselbacher/Chief and Antonio Sanchez (Mamma Mia!) as the onstage musical director.

The production is designed by Kat Heath, with Eliane Correa and Ben Morales Frost as co-orchestrators. Sound design is by WhatsOnstage Award nominee Adam Fisher, lighting design by Robbie Butler and choreography by Andrea Pelaez, with Chris Cuming as associate choreographer. The stage management team consists of Rose Burston (DSM), Natalie Toney and Fern Bamber (ASMs) with Katie Crump on ASM placement.

Hough said, "The greatest honour of my career, the acme of my story so far, is being given the chance to transpose the finest writer of the 20th century from the printed page to the Watermill stage. Graham Greene has been an inspiration to me since I first read Our Man in Havana at university, a thousand years ago.

"The thought of bringing his world to life, of planting my feet in the soil of a little bit of Greeneland, makes me happier than I can say, and quite frankly, more excited than is seemly. To be working with such a superb company and crew is a privilege, and to do it in Newbury a pleasure."