Assassins at the Watermill and Nottingham Playhouse full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming co-production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, which runs in Newbury and Nottingham.

Joining the previously announced cast will be Eddie Elliott as Charles Guiteau, Lillie Flynn as The Balladeer, Sara Poyzer as Sara Jane Moore, Steve Simmonds as Samuel Byck, Zheng Xi Yong as Giuseppe Zangara.

Already announced are Alex Mugnaioni as John Wilkes Booth, while Peter Dukes takes the role of Leon Czolgosz. Evelyn Hoskins has been cast as Lynette ‘Squeaky' Fromme, along with Jack Quarton as John Hinckley.

Ned Rudkins-Stow will be playing Lee Harvey Oswald, Joey Hickman will be playing The Proprietor and Phoebe Fildes will be playing Emma Goldman. The ensemble will feature Grace Lancaster, Matthew James Hinchliffe and Simon Oskarsson

The actor-musician production is directed by Bill Buckhurst, who directed Sweet Charity at Nottingham Playhouse, with design by Simon Kenny and musical supervision and arrangements by Catherine Jayes.

Assassins is about a group of individuals in history who try to assassinate the President of the United States, runs at the Watermill from 26 September to 26 October and then transfers to Nottingham where it runs from 30 October to 16 November.