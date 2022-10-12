The Ocean at the End of the Lane announces UK and Ireland touring cast

Casting has been revealed for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

The acclaimed National Theatre production, which received a five-star review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton during its late 2019 world premiere at the Dorfman, is based on the popular fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman, adapted for the stage by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd.

National Theatre director, Rufus Norris commented: "We are delighted to be returning to nationwide touring with this spellbinding production of Neil Gaiman's hit fantasy novel. Joel Horwood, Katy Rudd and their formidable creative team have created such a special show that appeals to all ages and beautifully showcases the magic of live performance. Before the pandemic, over 50% of the National Theatre's audience was seeing our work outside the capital, and so it is a pleasure to share this much-loved story with theatres and audiences across the UK and Ireland and to reconnect with them once again through live theatre."

The touring cast includes (in alphabetical order) Daniel Cornish (as alternate Boy), Trevor Fox (as Dad), Emma-Jane Goodwin (as understudy), Paolo Guidi (as ensemble), Millie Hikasa (as Lettie Hempstock), Lewis Howard (as understudy), Kemi-Bo Jacobs (as Ginnie Hempstock), Ronnie Lee (as ensemble), Aimee McGoldrick (as ensemble), Laurie Ogden (as Sis), Keir Ogilvy (as Boy), Domonic Ramsden (as ensemble), Joe Rawlinson-Hunt (as understudy), Risha Silvera (as understudy) and Finty Williams (as Old Mrs Hempstock), with further casting still to be announced.

The production also features set design by Fly Davis, costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer, movement direction by Steven Hoggett, composition by Jherek Bischoff, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, magic and illusions direction and design by Jamie Harrison and puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell. Casting is by Naomi Downham.

The creative team also includes Sophie Dillon Moniram as associate director, Tim Blazdell as associate set designer, Jess Williams as associate movement director, Rob Casey for Ammonite and Tom Turner as associate lighting designers, Chris Reid as associate sound designer, John Bulleid as magic and illusions associate, and Gareth Aled as associate puppetry director.

The tour is set to launch at The Lowry in Salford for the festive season (12 December 2022 to 8 January 2023), before heading to New Victoria Theatre, Woking (24 to 28 January), Leicester Curve (31 January to 11 February), Theatre Royal Plymouth (14 to 25 February), Sunderland Empire (28 February to 4 March), Theatre Royal Bath (7 to 18 March), Grand Opera House, Belfast (21 to 25 March), Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin (28 March to 1 April), The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (4 to 8 April), New Wimbledon Theatre (11 to 15 April), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (18 to 22 April), Liverpool Empire (2 to 6 May), Sheffield Lyceum Theatre (9 to 20 May), The Alexandra, Birmingham (23 to 27 May), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (30 May to 3 June), Nottingham Theatre Royal (6 to 17 June), New Theatre, Oxford (20 to 24 June), Milton Keynes Theatre (27 June to 1 July), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (4 to 8 July), Newcastle Theatre Royal (11 to 22 July), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (25 to 29 July), Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (8 to 12 August), Bristol Hippodrome (15 to 19 August), His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (22 to 26 August), King's Theatre, Glasgow (29 August to 2 September), Norwich Theatre Royal (5 to 9 September), Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent (12 to 16 September), Hall for Cornwall, Truro (19 to 23 September) and Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (26 to 30 September).

