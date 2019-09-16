Simon Stephens' Light Falls casting announced at the Royal Exchange, with music by Jarvis Cocker

Casting has been announced for the world premiere Light Falls, Sarah Frankcom's last production as artistic director at the Royal Exchange in Manchester.

An exploration of what it means to have a northern identity and how a family deals with an unexpected tragedy, Simon Stephens' brand new play will feature original music by Jarvis Cocker.

The cast will include Mercedes Assad, Freddie Gaminara, Carla Henry, Lloyd Hutchinson, Rebecca Manley, David Moorst, Tachia Newall, Jamie Samuel, Katie West and Witney White, while the creative team includes designer Naomi Dawson, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Alexandra Braithwaite and choreographer Vicki Manderson.

The show is Frankcom's final before leaving the Royal Exchange to become director of LAMDA. It runs from 24 October to 16 November in the venue's main space.