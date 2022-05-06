Original The Play That Goes Wrong cast to return to show for two weeks

The original cast of The Play That Goes Wrong will return to the show for two weeks this summer.

During performances in Manchester from 30 May to 4 June and in Newcastle from 6 to 11 June, the show will feature Rob Falconer (Trevor), Dave Hearn (Max), Henry Lewis (Robert), Charlie Russell (Sandra), Jonathan Sayer (Dennis), Henry Shields (Chris), Greg Tannahill (Jonathan) and Nancy Zamit (Annie).

The stint is part of the show's ongoing fifth UK tour, which is running until 21 August.

Sayer said today: "We're so excited to be going back into The Play That Goes Wrong. It's such a special show for us all and we really can't wait to perform again and make people laugh in two amazing cities!"

The award-winning comedy play continues to run at the Duchess Theatre in the West End, tracking the mishap-prone Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they attempt to put on a murder mystery.

Producer Kenny Wax commented: "I'm just sorry for everyone involved - especially the audiences."

The show is penned by Lewis, Sayer and Shields, and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson, the associate director is Sean Turner and the resident director is Amy Milburn.

Tickets for Manchester are on sale below.