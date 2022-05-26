Original The Play That Goes Wrong cast rehearse ahead of return performances

They're back and up to their usual Mischief!

During performances in Manchester from 30 May to 4 June and in Newcastle from 6 to 11 June, The Play That Goes Wrong will see its original cast members return to the roles they created.

Appearing will be Rob Falconer (Trevor), Dave Hearn (Max), Henry Lewis (Robert), Charlie Russell (Sandra), Jonathan Sayer (Dennis), Henry Shields (Chris), Greg Tannahill (Jonathan) and Nancy Zamit (Annie).

The stint is part of the show's ongoing fifth UK tour, which is running until 21 August. You can see rehearsal photos below.

The show is penned by Lewis, Sayer and Shields, and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson, the associate director is Sean Turner and the resident director is Amy Milburn.

Nancy Zamit (Annie) and Charlie Russell (Sandra)

© Danny Kaan

Henry Shields (Chris)

© Danny Kaan

Dave Hearn (Max), Henry Shields (Chris) & Jonathan Sayer (Dennis) i

© Danny Kaan

Henry Lewis (Robert) and Dave Hearn (Max)

© Danny Kaan

Dave Hearn (Max) and Jonathan Sayer (Dennis)

© Danny Kaan

Charlie Russell (Sandra) and Jonathan Sayer (Dennis)

© Danny Kaan

Dave Hearn (Max)

© Danny Kaan

Dave Hearn (Max) and Jonathan Sayer (Dennis)

© Danny Kaan

Charlie Russell (Sandra)

© Danny Kaan

Rob Falconer (Trevor)

© Danny Kaan

Nancy Zamit (Annie) and Jonathan Sayer (Dennis)

© Danny Kaan

Henry Shields, Dave Hearn, Nancy Zamit, Greg Tannahill, Jonathan Sayer and Charlie Russell

© Danny Kaan