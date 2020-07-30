Maureen Lipman to star in Martin Sherman's Rose online production

Maureen Lipman will star in a production of Martin Sherman's Rose, streamed online for three nights only.

Lipman, whose credits include Oklahoma! and The Best Man, will take on the titular role in the one-woman show, which will be available to watch over three nights from 10 to 12 September. Tickets are on sale now here.

Sherman's play, which first premiered at the National Theatre in 1999 where it was performed by Olympia Dukakis, follows Jewish woman Rose as she begins her life in a 1920s Russian village. Over time she travels across the globe, visiting the likes of Warsaw, Atlantic City, Arizona and Miami.

Lipman commented: "I always wanted to play Rose in Martin Sherman's play but this is the first time I have been available – if you call working on Coronation Street at the same time as learning 45 pages of stunning dialogue, availability. It gives me a thrill to think I will be doing it for a cause as great as the future of the Hope Mill Theatre."

Rose will be directed by Scott Le Crass (Kicked in the Sh*tter), and will also be supporting three charities – Age UK, The Fed, and UK Jewish Film.

Tickets cost £8 plus booking fee, with the event being produced by Thomas Hopkins and Micheal Quinn for GingerQuiff Media and the Hope Mill Theatre in association with Julian Stoneman.