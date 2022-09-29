Danny Boyle to direct immersive Matrix show at new theatre Factory International

An immersive production based on The Matrix franchise will open new venue Factory International in Manchester.

Playing from autumn 2023, the show features a cast of professionals and Manchester participants (details are to be confirmed) taking on iconic scenes from the film series. It has choreography by Kenrick ‘H2O' Sandy, a score from renowned composer Michael ‘Mikey J' Asante (co-founders and artistic directors of the Olivier Award-winning Boy Blue), design by Es Devlin, writing by Sabrina Mahfouz and direction by Danny Boyle.

Titled Free Your Mind, the show runs from 18 October to 5 November 2023. Boyle said today: "I'm delighted to be part of Factory International as a starting point for a kind of identity that this extraordinary new building is going to have. It's a space that gives you an enormous amount of potential.

"It's wildly ambitious in terms of its scale. In my lifetime, to see a new space like this open is hugely empowering, and I hope the new generation of artists feel that power."

Before this, the venue will also play a major part in the Manchester International Festival, running from June 2023 (programme to be confirmed).

Across the remainder of the year, the venue will host music, circus, art and fashion. There are set to be over 80 gigs programmed at the venue every year.