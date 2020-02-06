Zorro musical concert at Cadogan Hall full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the one-off Zorro concert at Cadogan Hall.

Joining the previously announced Ricardo Afonso, Emma Williams and Lesli Margherita will be a pair of Jesus Christ Superstar alumni – Robert Tripolino and Zubin Varla. The pair will play Ramon and Don Alejandro respectively. Also appearing will be Catalina Amaral, Daniel Amity, Charlotte Clitherow, Richard James-King, Danny Lane, James Leeman, Lauren Lockley, Matthew McDonald, Mia Michaud, Grace Mouat, Rebecca Ridout, Justine Saville, Margarida Silva, Joe Thompson-Oubari, Richard Upton and Enrico Volpi.

The concert, which is staged by Annabel Mutale Reed, features musical direction by Freddie Tapner, along with a band featuring the London Musical Theatre Orchestra. The evening will also feature projection design by George Reeve. The musical's book and lyrics are by Stephen Clark, and feature additional compositions, orchestrations and arrangements by John Cameron.

Zorro was first performed in Eastbourne, before transferring to the Garrick Theatre in the West End in 2008, where it ran for nine months. It was nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards and five Olivier Awards.

The concert will run for one night on 23 February 2020, starting at 6.30pm. Tickets are on sale now.