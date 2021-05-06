Watch new musical You Are Here in rehearsals at Southwark Playhouse

The You Are Here gave WhatsOnStage a look inside the rehearsal room!

Neil Bartram and Brian Hill's show, which is set on the night of the moon landing, will star the previously revealed Wendi Peters alongside Rebecca McKinnis (Dear Evan Hansen), Phil Adéle (Our Town) and Jordan Frazier (who was in rehearsals for the Bat Out of Hell tour before lockdown).

The piece has musical direction by Laura Bangay, with movement direction by Amie Hibbert, set and costume design by Libby Todd, lighting by Alex Musgrave, casting by Laura Loutit and sound design by Charles Parry.

The show, produced by Grey Area Theatre, will play for live socially distanced audiences throughout its four-week run from 17 May to 12 June, with two live-streamed shows on 22 May. Captions will be available for the matinee show that day.

The venue has stated that if socially distanced performances are not permitted due to a change in the government's scheduled roadmap, then all show dates will be broadcast.

Video is by Callum Heinrich, with tickets on sale now via Southwark Playhouse.