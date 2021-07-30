Wonderville in the West End: first look photos

First look photos have been unveiled for Wonderville in the West End.

Amazí

© Pamela Raith

]

Running to 30 August, the magic show features hit acts from the likes of Chris Cox (who is also magic consultant), Edward Hilsum, Hosephine Lee, Young and Strange and Amazí and Symoné.

The ensemble features Louise Douglas, Annalisa Midolo, Lee Pratt and Mervin Noronha, while guest stars are Harry De Cruz, Emily England, Kat Hudson, Magical Bones and Magic Singh.

Chris Cox

© Pamela Raith

Edward Hilsum

© Pamela Raith

Tickets are on sale now, with the show featuring direction by Annabel Mutale Reed, set design by Justin Williams, costume design by Penn O'Gara, technical management by Dickson Cossar, general management by Carter Dixon Productions, co-general management by Ameena Hamid Productions, production management by John Rowland, company stage manager Luciano Macis, DSM Laura Mae-Parks, ASM Abbie Procter, head of sound Ollie Dudman, lead CAD assistant Ethan Cheek, design assistant James Rasa, lead scenic painter Charlotte Dennis and Carter Dixon assistant Bailey Harris-Kelly.

Josephine Lee and her half sister

© Pamela Raith

Josephine Lee and the ensemble

© Pamela Raith

Young and Strange saw their assistant in half

© Pamela Raith