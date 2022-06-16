Watch a performance of "Make Him Mine" from The Witches of Eastwick

Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher, Natasha J Barnes and Laura Pitt Pulford perform the number "Make Him Mine" from The Witches of Eastwick ahead of its concert performance, alongside musical director Isaac McCullough.

John Partridge will play Darryl Van Horne, with the cast also featuring Claire Moore (The Girls) as Felicia Gabriel, Nathan Amzi (In the Heights) as Clyde Gabriel, Alfie Friedman (The Undeclared War ) as Michael Spofford and Chrissie Bhima (2022 Arts Ed graduate currently performing in Lift at Southwark Playhouse) as Jennifer Gabriel.

The ensemble will include Lydia Bannister, Isabel Canning, Aoife Dunn, Christopher Howell, Emma Knudsen, Martin McCarthy, Benjamin Mundy, Emily Ooi, Joshua Robinson, Rachel Spurrell and Rafe Watts. They will be accompanied by the Guildford School of Acting (GSA) Choir.

The show has musical staging by Chrissie Cartwright, musical direction by McCullough, costume design by Jonathan Lipman, lighting design by Simon Sherriff, sound design by Adam Fisher, associate direction by Jack McCann and associate musical direction by Mike Steel.