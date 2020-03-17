The Wind in the Willows West End production is available to stream online for free

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the producers of the West End production of The Wind in the Willows will stream the show online for free, though ask for a small donation that will be given to theatre charities.

Based on the classic children's story by Kenneth Grahame, the musical has a book by Julian Fellowes, music and lyrics by Stiles and Drewe and direction by Rachel Kavanaugh. The piece follows the various characters of the book including Mr Toad, Ratty and Mole, as they follow Toad's insatiable need for speed.

The musical, which opened in June 2017, starred Rufus Hound as Toad, Simon Lipkin as Ratty, Craig Mather as Mole, Neil McDermott as Chief Weisel, Denise Welch as Mrs Otter and Gary Wilmot as Badger.

You can sign up and stream here.