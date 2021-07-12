Watch footage from the new non-replica Wicked production

Creative possibilities for Wicked are categorically "unlimited", so it's exciting to see a new production of the iconic piece.

Staged at the Stage Theater Neue Flora in Hamburg, the piece begins performances later this year, led by Vajèn van den Bosch as Elphaba with Jeannine Michèle Wacker as Glinda and Naidjim Severina as Fiyero.

The new twist on the tale of The Wizard of Oz is said to feature "an impressive stage design, new effects and newly designed costumes". The piece is directed by Lindsay Posner and features choreography by Fabian Aloise, who did wonderful work on Evita at Regent's Park in 2019, with the team also featuring Jon Bausor (stage design) and and Moritz Junge (costume).

You can watch footage from the piece here:

The normal production of Wicked returns to the West End later this year, with tickets on sale now.