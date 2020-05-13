WhatsOnStage announces the Lockdown Playwriting Prize

WhatsOnStage has unveiled its first ever playwriting competition.

Entitled the Lockdown Playwriting Prize, we are looking for brand new pieces that respond to the ongoing coronavirus quarantines. All plays must be titled Lockdown: Week Six, Day One, with a running length of between 60 and 90 minutes and no more than six characters.

The winning script will have the opportunity for a one-night performance at The Turbine Theatre when theatres reopen, and will receive £500 prize money.

The judging panel will be composed of Sita McIntosh (Chief Operating Officer, WhatsOnStage), Aaron Rogers (Producer, Sonia Friedman Productions), Susie McKenna (Director), Paul Taylor-Mills (Artistic Director, Turbine Theatre), Luke Sheppard (Director) and Alex Wood (Editor, WhatsOnStage). All entries will be judged anonymously.

Chief operating officer of WhatsOnStage Sita McIntosh today said: "As with all our industry, we are looking forward to when we can reunite in a theatre. Until that time, we wanted to play our part in keeping creativity alive, and in response have launched the Lockdown Playwrighting Prize. It's open to anyone, and we hope that it will provide a welcome way to inspire people at this time."

Anyone willing to enter must submit:

One script, which should be between 60 and 90 minutes running time without an interval

A 200 word (maximum) synopsis or treatment

The competition is open to residents in the UK, Republic of Ireland, British Overseas Territory or those with a British Forces Post Office address; and should be written in the English language.

You can read the guidance, eligibility information and where to apply here.