West End vs Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen – Two Evans waving through a (Zoom) window

Welcome to a new edition of West End vs Broadway as we delve deep inside the world of Dear Evan Hansen.

Having first premiered in Washington, D.C. back in the summer of 2015, the show became an instant fan favourite, quickly steamrolling its way to New York City. Following its Off-Broadway run, the musical opened at Broadway's Music Box Theatre in the autumn of 2016 and went on to pick up a grand total of six Tony Awards (including 'Best Musical'). A West End transfer would follow in the autumn of 2019, which also took home the Olivier Award for 'Best New Musical'.

Although the New York production is set to end its meteoric run on 18 September, with the London incarnation following suit on 22 October, Dear Evan Hansen will leave behind a musical theatre legacy that will last "For Forever".





Here's Broadway's Zachary Noah Piser and WhatsOnStage Award winner Sam Tutty meeting for the very first time and talking all things Evan:





