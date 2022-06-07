Dear Evan Hansen to close on Broadway

The Broadway production of Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson's award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will end its run at the Music Box Theatre on 18 September.

At closing, it will have played 1,678 regular performances and 21 preview performances.

Directed by Michael Greif, the show opened December 4, 2016. A West End production opened in 2019, with that show also set to close this autumn.

Dear Evan Hansen features choreography by Danny Mefford. Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and projection design by Peter Nigrini. The musical director is Ben Cohn and the music supervisor is Alex Lacamoire.

The piece follows a teenager who causes a calamity after pretending to be a deceased classmate's friend.

