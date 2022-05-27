Dear Evan Hansen announces West End closing date

Dear Evan Hansen has announced its West End closing date.

The cast, who will continue to the end of the run, comprises Sam Tutty in the lead role of Evan Hansen, which won him a variety of awards for Best Actor in a Musical, Lucy Anderson (Zoe Murphy, in her Olivier-nominated performance), Doug Colling (Connor Murphy), Iona Fraser (Alana Beck), Marcus Harman (who plays Evan Hansen at certain performances), Jack Loxton (Jared Kleinman, in his WhatsOnStage Award-winning performance), Rebecca McKinnis (Heidi Hansen), Lauren Ward (Cynthia Murphy, in her Olivier-nominated performance) and Rupert Young (Larry Murphy, in his Olivier-nominated performance).

Completing the company are Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Kristen Gaetz, Ellis Kirk, Hannah Lindsey, Samantha Mbolekwa, Mark Peachey, Hannah Qureshi, James Winter and Mitchell Zhangazha.

The show will complete its London run on 22 October 2022, three years after it first opened at the Noël Coward Theatre. It follows a young boy, Evan, who inadvertently sparks a series of events after pretending he was friends with a deceased classmate.

The production, directed by Michael Greig, features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. UK casting is by Jill Green Casting, Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul.

WhatsOnStage gave the show a solid five-star review when it first opened in London, with Tutty's performance in particular being celebrated.