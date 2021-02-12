West End version of The Masked Singer launched by stage star Oliver Tompsett

We all need a pick-me-up right now and stage star Oliver Tompsett has created a fun game for theatre folk.

Titled "The Masked Wendy", it sees stage stars hide behind a mask and online audiences have to guess who they are from one performance!

You can follow the project's Instagram page for all the latest videos and reveals.

Watch the latest video with *two* masked stars below. "Mandible Patinkin" will be revealed at 6pm today via The Masked Wendy's social channels (their Twitter is also here), while "Pandamonium" is a WhatsOnStage exclusive – see if you can guess who they are and comment on our social posts below!:

Those who have already taken part include Grace Mouat, Nathan Amzi and Emma Hatton!